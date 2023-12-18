WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A construction project began Monday to repair long-awaited safety issues with Metro’s Red Line, causing some confusion and delaying commuters.

The Red Line service between Dupont Circle and Gallery Place will be shut down from Dec. 18 to Dec. 30 for upgrades that have not been done in decades, officials said.

Metro officials said that the tunnel and tracks need to be repaired on the line as well as other important upgrades to a variety of areas.

To help ease the commute for passengers, Metro is offering free shuttle bus service at the commuter stops to help ease problems for passengers.

Field dispatchers dressed in yellow vests were on hand to assist passengers and help them get to their right bus with placards and key information for their commute.

Terry Duncan was one of those commuters who was affected by the changes. He wants the federal government to step up and improve funding for Metro for long-term fixes. But he said he’s prepared for the delays.

“Well, you have to while they make these repairs because it’s a necessary evil,” he said.

Tamika Simmons of Maryland rides the Metro’s Red Line for work, but the needed repairs on the line gave her some stress on Monday morning, she said.

“I mean, we need to get the repairs done, but it could have [been] better planned,” Simmons said. “I could have come to Dupont Circle and just got straight on the train. But I had to take two shuttles, which was unnecessary.”

Kate Thuma and her friend were trying to get to Union Station via the Red Line and discovered the changes.

“We are jumping through hoops to get there, that’s for sure,” Thuma said. “It’s a hassle but I guess it’s not a daily commute for me, so maybe it could be worse for other people.”