WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are investigating after a shooting killed a man on Wednesday in Southeast, D.C.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 100 block of 35th St., SE at about 11:40 a.m. There, they found a man who had been shot.

He was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police identified him as 67-year-old Anthony Stewart, of Northeast, D.C.

MPD is asking anyone with information to call detectives at (202) 727-9099 or text their tip line at 50411.