WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Helping give safe passage to migrants sent to the nation’s capital by the governors of Texas and Arizona in a controversial move has become a passion for Tatiana Laborde.

She is the managing director of SAMU First Response’s local office, which has assisted with many of the estimated 6,100 migrants’ initial transition in and out of DC. Laborde and her organization have greeted the scores of buses carrying migrants here since April, some of whom have gone without showers or personal care after crossing over the border from Mexico.

While most are headed to states such as New York, North Carolina or Florida where they have family or contacts, there are 600 or so who have stayed in the D.C. region. It’s worried officials that those who’ve remained could end up on the streets if groups seeking to help them and local governments don’t have better coordination.

“We do need a big facility to centralize operations in the District,” Laborde said. “What we need to figure out is how we do a resettlement program within District and where those resources are going to come from.”

Laborde said the focus is on “respite care” to help migrants with temporary lodging for one to three nights and get them ready for their final destination. Her group has room for 50 people at a facility in Rockville, Montgomery County while other so-called mutual aid groups have put migrants up in hotels for a little longer.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had requested the National Guard’s assistance to address the “humanitarian crisis,” because of the surge in migrants bussed to the city from Texas and Arizona. The Department of Defense died Bowser’s request last week.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey started sending migrants to D.C. and New York as a way to protest President Joe Biden’s immigration policies. Immigration groups have criticized the action which has led to fears that cities will be flooded with migrants and not have enough resources to help them.

Laborde said that surrounding states Maryland and Virginia should help the city and “need to come up with long-term solutions to bring these families that decide to stay and help them.”

Groups like SAMU don’t keep in touch with the migrants long-term, Laborde said.

“You’re talking about 600 people and there are small teams on the ground,” Laborde said. “There are some that I personally have been in contact with. Some have moved on. Out of the entirety of the buses, we don’t do long-term case management.”

The busloads into D.C. have slowed a bit, Laborde said, because of the oppressive summer heat that makes it dangerous to cross the border, but she expects the numbers to spike again soon which will lead to more migrants passing through and possibly staying here.

“There are a number of people that are spread throughout D.C. through the regular shelter system looking for long-term solutions,” she said. “So, they are there. I don’t provide services to them.”