WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Not a state in the country pays a higher minimum wage than the nation’s capital — the District is set to keep that title, with the newest pay bump coming on New Year’s Day.

On January 1, 2023, the living wage in the District will rise to $16.50 an hour and will rise again to $17 an hour in July. The District is the highest-paying place in the country and some workers are happy about the pay bump.

Cornell Garris lives in Prince George’s County, Maryland but drives into DC to work. He is more than excited for the hourly wage to rise as it will mean more money in his pocket.

“DC is where the money at,” Garris said. “I live in Oxon Hill but like that’s not where the money at. Like what’s the minimum wage over there? Like $13? And over here it’s $17. I work in DC for that reason.”

Erin Sperry couldn’t agree more. She believes that wages should increase faster to help people struggling to live and work in the District.

“It’s very expensive to live in DC, the cost of living is high and rent continues to increase and it’s important that people are paid a livable wage,” Sperry said.

DC is not the only place in the DMV where minimum wages will rise in the new year. Maryland’s minimum wage will be raised to $13.25 from $12.50 and Virginia’s minimum wage will increase from $11 to $12. DC, Virginia, and Maryland already have tax reciprocity and now others hope Maryland and Virginia will follow suit and match the minimum wage of the District.

‘It’s not fair that only in DC they’re going to increase the minimum wage and not in Maryland and Virginia,” Tony Lopez explained.

Like Garris, Lopez chooses to commute from Bowie, Md. into the District for work. He says there’s no use working in Maryland when he can make more in DC.

But the rise in wages isn’t the best news for everyone. Some small business owners are having to rethink their business models and budgets to factor in the increased wages.

Alexander Howell, the owner of Howell’s Standard, a honey company in Union Market, explained that his business is only about a year old and has had to turn to family members to help staff his shop. But now, he says he might have to be more selective about his hiring process considering his new budget.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say [the wage increase will] hinder, but I will say it’s going to require us to put a lot more thought into it, not saying that we weren’t before but it’s going to require us to put in a lot more thought and consideration,” Howell explained.

Bryant Jones, the co-founder and owner of Bee J’s Cookies, thinks the term “minimum wage” and the expectations that come with it should just go away. He explained that while the minimum wage increase won’t affect his business, as he already pays some of his employees upwards of $18 an hour, he says there should be a new standard for fairly paying employees.

“The term ‘minimum wage’ is a strange term in general because I think it means that you’re going to pay somebody the bare minimum which they aren’t working the bare minimum, you don’t want them to do the bare minimum,” Jones explained. “So you should pay them a living wage first, you want to pay them with what’s in line with what you’d pay yourself.”

According to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, if minimum wage hikes kept up with productivity, workers in the US should be making at least $26 an hour.