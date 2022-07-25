WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS responded to a car crash in the 3500 block of Stanton Rd. SE that left a boy hurt.
Police told DC News Now that emergency dispatchers received a call around 6:40 p.m. that a car hit a child. Medics took the boy to the hospital with possibly serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the car that hit the boy ran off on foot and the Major Crash Unit was on scene investigating.
