WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been over 900 days since John Rex has seen his two young daughters. He’s not given up hope he will see them again.

“My number one priority right now… is finding my children,” said Rex.

He hopes a new aged-enhanced picture from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children will help bring his daughters home.

.

Seven-year-old Hanna and her five-year-old sister Skye vanished from their mother’s home in on March 17, 2020, along with their mother, Lashada Lee, from her home in Waynesboro, PA. The children were supposed to go back to Orlando, FL where Rex lives.

“I wonder every day, throughout the day, wondering what kind of environment they’re in,” Rex said. “You know, if they’re okay? If they’re safe? If they’re healthy?”

Rex said a judge in Hagerstown, MD awarded him full custody of the two girls in November 2020. The hearing took place there since, according to Rex, Lee lived there at the time, but eventually moved to Pennsylvania.

Rex believes Lee is now in Washington, D.C. which is her hometown.

The drama has created some fear for Rex.

“Fear that my daughters are being mentally abused, physically abused, physically or emotionally abused,” said Rex.

He’s also been tortured by feelings of helplessness.

“I don’t know where they’re at to do my job,” Rex said. “I can’t protect them or keep them safe because I don’t have any idea where to look for.”

But Rex has not given up hope they will be reunited, and he won’t stop looking for Hanna and Skye.

“More than anything I want my daughters to understand that they are loved 100%, unconditionally,” said Rex.

Lashada Lee, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, is charged with two felony counts of custodial interference.

Rex is offering a $10,000 reward for the return of his daughters.