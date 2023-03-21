WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Since March 18, the Metropolitan Police Department has been looking for Yvette Spencer.

According to a flier shared online, she was last seen in the 1600 block of 17th Pl. SE.

Her body was found inside a trash can behind a building on the 1600 block of 27th St. SE, which is about a 15-minute walk from where her body was found. Police said her body was found just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday.

Henderson Long, who advocates on behalf of families searching for missing loved ones in the District, was also assisting in the search for Spencer.

“I just got off the phone with the family and it’s devastating… heartbreaking, you feel like you lose a piece of you when you lose a family member,” he said.

Family members were using social media sites like TikTok to spread the word about her disappearance before she was found.

Spencer’s official cause of death is unknown. Family members were waiting for the medical examiner’s official report.