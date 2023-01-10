WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the death of a person found beneath the Taft Memorial Bridge.

The preliminary investigation indicates the person may have jumped from the bridge.

The death comes four months after community members made a public push for barriers to be erected on the bridge to prevent deaths by suicide.

A woman whose partner died by suicide led the push after noticing that a neighboring bridge had barriers.

“I looked through the suicide barrier of the Ellington Bridge to a bridge that is identical in height and size that does not have a barrier,” Chelsea Van Thof told DC News Now, “and I can’t wrap my head around that.”