WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The potential for the Washington Wizards and Capitals to depart D.C. could have a severe economic impact on the District, particularly in the Penn Quarter area near the arena.

Capital One Arena is the hub of activity in the area with about 80 home games a year between the Caps and Wizards.

And many businesses – especially restaurants and bars – rely on that foot traffic.

Though the Penn Quarter-Chinatown area has had a steady flow of people these days, it’s still recovering from the pandemic.

“We’ve been on a path to recovery that I think is thwarted by anything that takes away economic activity and takes away some of the vibrancy that’s here,” said Gerren Price, president and CEO of the Downtown D.C. Business Improvement District.

And if they do lose the Wizards and Capitals that will mean businesses lose money.

The games alone generate about $340 million for the area.

“We’re all in it to try to survive and make some money. And so to see that that foot traffic that you could guarantee gone, it’s going to it’s going to directly impact businesses down here,” said Kareem Stewart, general manager of Penn Quarter Sports Tavern.

Stewart is heartbroken at potentially losing the teams but is hopeful that Monumental still plans on using Capital One Arena.

“We’re hoping that whatever Leonsis and the council and the mayor kind of figures out that it’s something that is going to help us thrive,” Stewart said.

Price said the teams and events at the arena bring close to 2.5 million people a year.

“We’re doing a lot of work now to really think through how we make sure that we have an amazing environment here in Downtown D.C. and we want to do that whether the Caps and Wizards are here or not,” Price said.

While there’s uncertainty, Stewart still has optimism.

“It’s going to be tough. But, you know, the city is resilient. Downtown is resilient. So I’m sure we’ll make our way through,” Stewart said.

Some have questioned whether the $500 million offer from the Mayor and DC Council would still be on the table if the teams leave.

“That is not what the proposal is. And that is not an ask that Monumental has made. I don’t think they would be interested in that,” Bowser said.

Bowser instead focused her attention on the plans already in place to improve the downtown area, including bringing 15,000 new people to live downtown.

“What is important to us is that we keep it vibrant and active, that we use this transition period very smartly, and that we have a plan to to enliven it if and when we see the teams leave,” Bowser said.