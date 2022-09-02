WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — More of Metro’s 7000-series railcars will be returning to service starting September 12 after they were first pulled last year due to technical issues.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said that this is a “significant step in the restoration of all 7000-series railcars.”

There will be up to 20 of these trains on the rails per day, a significant increase from the current limit of eight per day.

“Our 7000-series trains are the newest and most reliable in Metro’s fleet, and they are key to providing the level of service our customers want and deserve,” said Randy Clarke, General Manager and Chief Executive Officer with WMATA said in a release.

WMATA said that none of the cars that have been returned to service so far have had any issues.