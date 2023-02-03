WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton has renewed her call to remove the Emancipation Statue from Lincoln Park. She said she doesn’t like how a freed slave kneels before President Abraham Lincoln.

Norton introduced a bill that would move the statue to a museum with an explanation of its origin and meaning.

“I think it’s a piece of history,” said Terrance Clark, who disagrees with Norton. “I don’t think it should necessarily be moved.”

The statue has stood in the federal park since April 14, 1876, the 11th anniversary of President Lincoln’s assassination.

DC News Now provided Clark with a picture of the monument, as he had not seen it before.

“I think history over time should be modified to hit accuracy,” Clark said. “But I don’t think it’s something that should be moved out of a national park. I think it’s a dumb idea.”

Celia Herdic has lived in this Capitol Hill neighborhood her whole life, and the Emancipation Statue has been part of that life. She believes it’s time for the statue to go.

“It’s the portrayal of it I think. I don’t think it’s necessarily accurate,” Herdic said. “I think they should be standing next to each other. Rather than one above the other.”

Boston removed its version of the Emancipation Statue in December 2020. Its final fate is still to be determined.

Meanwhile, D.C.’s statue remains standing, and some hope it remains there.

“At the end of the day, it still marks a humongous win for Black people,” Clark said.