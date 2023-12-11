WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — U.S. Capitol Police said it arrested more than 40 people after they started illegally protesting inside the Hart Senate Office Building on Monday morning.

U.S. Capitol Police said that demonstrating inside the Congressional building is illegal.

49 people were arrested for crowding, obstructing, or incommoding.

Officials said that one person also climbed a statue in the atrium. He was arrested separately for resisting arrest.

A woman was also arrested for Resisting Arrest.