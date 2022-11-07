WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As of Monday, Nov. 6, the Metropolitan Police Department said 16 children had been killed in the District this year.

Makai Green, 15, was one of those children. Green died near the Washington Convention Center, located in the 700 block of N St. NW.

He also was among five teens who were shot in various parts of the city since Friday.

“It’s a disturbing trend to see so many of our youth, involved in these petty trends,” said Andre Wright, Assistant Chief of Patrol Services.

“We literally throw everything at the problem, and we watch to see what works, and we adjust as we go along. So while any use of a gun is unacceptable, I do know that we’re seeing progress from the beginning of the year to the end of the year,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser.

On Monday, Bowser was asked what she would do differently to reduce crime, if elected to her third term Tuesday.

“I think there have been a lot of opportunity for public discussion and there’s going to be more. I look for an opportunity to have a citywide convening that is focused on the next four years, if we’re blessed with a transition period, so expect me to say more about that,” she responded.

Bowser previously stated that she’s not in support of the city council’s revised criminal code act which still needs a second vote.

It would expand rights to jury trials, make carjackings a standalone offense and more.

“I do hope that the members of the council will work on it before they vote on it the final time. Many of the concerns echo those of the U.S. Attorney…weakens penalties, and some violent crime areas that I’m concerned about,” Bowser said.