WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The sounds of Something in the Water will be filling the city throughout the Juneteenth Weekend, but there are plenty of other things to do as part of the event that runs from June 17 to June 19. These include activities for adults and children.
DC+XQ Community Market
Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19
10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The DC+XQ Community Market features vendors, merchants, entrepreneurs, and entertainers who represent the culture and vibe that are DC. In fact, three artists, Keyonna Jones, Jamilla Okubo, and Chris Pyrate will create an original visual representation of the community.
The community market is in the USDA Parking Lot at Independence Avenue SW and 12th Street SW. You’ll find DJs, food, art, goods, entertainment, interactive experiences, and more. It’s family-friendly, with things for people of all ages to enjoy for free.
Here are some of vendors listed:
- The Madness Shop
- Afro Soca Love
- Arielle Oyster Company
- Black Girl Ventures (Sunday Only)
- Bun’d Up
- Chris Pyrate and Friends
- Femly
- Flavorture
- Kitchen Savages
- Little Miner Taco
- Minority Business Development Agency
- Mocktail Club
- Paradyce Clothing Company
- Qi Essential Oils
- Stop Smack’N
- That Philly Spot
- The Museum DC
- The Spice Suite
- The Village DC: Cafe + Lab
- Turning Natural
Pop-Up Church Service
Sunday, June 19
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The pop-up church service takes place at West Potomac Park, which is the home of the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. The event is free and open to everyone of every age. There will be gospel choirs, dance ministry, and worship leaders. The list of performers and people making appearances includes Aaron Moses, Anthony Brown, Howard Gospel Choir, JJ Hairston, Jon Batiste, Kierra Sheard, Ricky Dillard, Tamela Mann, Tamar Braxton, Tim Bowman Jr, Travis Green and Voices of Fire.