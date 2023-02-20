WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Riders on Metro’s Red Line are about to notice more trains traveling through stations during the busiest days of the week.

Starting February 21, trains will run every 8 minutes on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Metro officials have noted that these midweek days are when trains have been their fullest. The transit system said, as ridership rebounds from its pandemic dip, commuting patterns have changed.

Rail ridership data from December 2022 showed, on average, there were approximately 250,000 entries each day.

Red Line trains will also run every 8 minutes on Mondays and Fridays, but only during the morning and evening rush hours (6:00 a.m.-9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.) Trains at all other times on those days will run every 10 minutes.

“The combined improvements provide customers with better, more frequent service throughout the system with 70 percent of all mid-week rush hour trips served by a train every eight minutes or less,” Metro officials said in a statement.