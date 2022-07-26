WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Washington mother pushes for change several months after her son was killed on Suitland Parkway.

Lakisha Leach said her 13-year-old son Javon Leach was on his way home from Denny’s with his sister and other family members when their car broke down on the parkway. Most cars passed around them. However, one car rear-ended them, killing Javon.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on March 13.

“It’s been so hard for me. I know it’s hard for me, grieving thinking about him,” said Leach. “He was the light of the party. He loved cars. He loved bikes. When you see me, you see him.”

Now, she is asking for safety improvements on Suitland Parkway. Leach started an online petition named ‘Justice for Javon.’ So far, more than 700 people have signed it.

“We need lights, we need speed cameras, or somewhere where cars can pull over on the side if someone is breaking down,” said Leach. “I would hate for another person to lose a loved one.”

Suitland Parkway is roughly nine miles long and extends from the District through Maryland; Javon was killed right where the two jurisdictions meet.

The parkway is maintained by the National Park Service. DC News Now reached out to NPS for comment on this story but has not heard back.

“I want just — I want them to do something about Suitland Parkway. Not only for my child but for everyone who lost loved ones on Suitland Parkway,” said Leach.