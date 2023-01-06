U.S. Capitol Police said officers arrested Micki Witthoeft, mother of Ashli Babbitt. An officer shot and killed Babbitt on Jan. 6, 2021 when the Capitol breach took place.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two years after a U.S. Capitol police officer shot and killed Ashli Babbitt, a woman who was part of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, police arrested her mother.

The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said Micki Witthoeft, 58, was part of a group of demonstrators who illegally were blocking traffic on Independence Avenue SW near First Street Northwest Friday.

USCP said the group didn’t have a permit to demonstrate on Capitol grounds. Officers established a police line to keep the group from moving farther west on Independence Avenue SW. Police said officers and officials told the demonstrators to get out of the roadway or they would be arrested. The sidewalk was open. Police said officers gave Witthoeft a number of warnings, but she refused to leave. USCP said Witthoeft turned around with her hands behind her back and asked to be arrested.

Officers arrested Witthoeft around 1:45 p.m. for failing to obey and order an for blocking and obstructing roadways. Witthoeft was processed and released after USCP gave her a citation to appear in court.

Babbitt was among a mob of people who breached the U.S. Capitol in 2021.

Ashli Babbitt’s mother Micki Witthoeft along with others during a candlelight vigil in support of the so-called “political prisoners” of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Washington’s Central Detention Facility where several are being held, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia’s Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section and the Civil Rights Division, with the Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division (IAD), conducted a thorough investigation after a Capitol officer shot and killed Babbitt.

The focus of the criminal investigation was to determine whether federal prosecutors could prove that the officer violated any federal laws, concentrating on the possible application of a federal criminal civil rights statute. Based on the investigation, officials determined that there was insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution.