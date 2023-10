WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A motorcyclist died after hitting a guardrail early Thursday morning.

Don Antonio Coleman, 59, of Southwest D.C., was riding his motorcycle on Thursday around 1:04 a.m. on I-295 South. He rode onto a ramp and that’s when he struck a guardrail and was ejected from his bike and over the guard rail.

He died there.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call (202) 727-9099.