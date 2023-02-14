WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Robert Cunningham continues to be remembered as a husband, father and friend — and now, a hero.

Loved ones and others gathered at the Congressional Cemetery to say goodbye to the 64-year-old Metro worker who sacrificed his life to protect passengers and co-workers in the February 1 attack at the Potomac Avenue Metro Station.

Three Metro buses that carried loved ones and friends slowly passed the station on the way to the cemetery as a final tribute.

“Dear Dad, I love you a lot, and appreciate everything you did for this family,” said Cunningham’s son Anthony, as read a letter he wrote to his father. “I wish things didn’t have to happen this way, and that you could have gone peacefully. I wish I could have spent more time with you, and appreciate you more.”

Others came to remember a friend.

“This guy had no malice, bad, anything in him, do anything for you,” said Quintin Dawson, who worked with Cunningham for nearly two decades. “Loved, loved, loved his family. Loved his family.”

The ceremony also drew those who did not know Cunningham.

“This is our neighborhood, and this is the Metro I take. And I would have been there that morning if I hadn’t decided at the last minute to stay home,” said Beth Caron, who wanted to present the family with a flower. “I’m just so grateful that are good people out there to keep us safe.”

There are many ways to describe Robert Cunningham, but on this day, many added another word — hero.

31-year-old Isaiah Trotman, of Southeast D.C., faces charges of first-degree murder while armed, kidnapping while armed and assault with a dangerous weapon.