WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—Police are warning people to be cautious, after arresting a man in connection to four robberies linked to a social media platform.

According to Commander Sylvan Altieri, 19-year-old Elijah Porter was arrested for robbery.

Porter is accused of posing as both a buyer and seller on Facebook Marketplace, a social media platform where people can list items for sale. He’d then arrange to meet to make the exchange on the 1300 block of Orren Street Northeast. When the person arrived, police allege Porter would rob them.

Officials are now encouraging people to take advantage of their “safe exchange zones” when meeting a stranger to exchange goods.

“We’d rather you do it safely than become a victim,” said Altieri.

Safe exchange zones include all seven police precincts, which are open 24 hours a day. The commander said people can choose to meet inside the station or outside in the parking lot.

“Even if you don’t feel comfortable with law enforcement, even if you don’t want to be around police you can still use our facilities,” explained Altieri. “You don’t have to talk to us, you don’t even need to come in.”

Safe Exchange Zones can be found at the following locations: