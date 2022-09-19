WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Department K9 died in a hot car late Monday morning.
Police said that the K9, seven-year-old Rocket, was in a car that was left secured and idling on New York Avenue. His handler found him already dead after returning to the car.
MPD K9 cars have a temperature monitoring and alarm system that should go off if the inside of a car gets too hot.
Officials are currently investigating to see if this system malfunctioned to determine what caused Rocket’s death.