WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Metropolitan Police Department K9 died in a hot car late Monday morning.

Police said that the K9, seven-year-old Rocket, was in a car that was left secured and idling on New York Avenue. His handler found him already dead after returning to the car.

MPD K9 cars have a temperature monitoring and alarm system that should go off if the inside of a car gets too hot.

Officials are currently investigating to see if this system malfunctioned to determine what caused Rocket’s death.