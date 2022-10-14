WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is looking for several suspects caught on surveillance video placing credit card skimming devices in stores across the District.

According to officials, MPD has confiscated skimmers from ten different locations over the last four weeks.

Skimmers are devices placed on top of a legitimate card reader used to steal credit card information.

Cathy Ortiz told DC News Now she is very cautious while using her credit card.

“When you go into 7-Eleven, fast food stores, I pick up the machine and I shake it and I do what people say, I check it out. And when I get my bill, I make sure nothing else is on there,” she said.

Ortiz said she has been the victim of credit card fraud before.

“You’ve just got to try and protect yourself more and more. If you think using cash can work, you’ll probably use it more often than your card. But then it depends on the situation,” she said.

Shakeyua Hines believes she may have been a victim of credit card skimming last month.

“I felt very violated and taken,” she said.

Hines used her EBT card at her local grocery store. Two hours later she was notified roughly $640 had been withdrawn from her account. She did not withdraw it herself.

After seeing videos posted online about card skimmers in DC, she called and reported what happened to police.

She’s now more careful when shopping.

“I was just so scared to use my other cards. But then I realized okay, let me just calm down, I giggled (the card reader), I fished around and I’m just going to use the chip and sign for the purchases because I have the power to do that,” she said.

MPD said there are precautions people can take. Those are as follow:

Make sure the device isn’t able to be moved or budges when touched

Compare your machine to the one next to you, if applicable

Check the alignment of the card reader and the panel underneath it

Look inside of the card reader before inserting your card

If you see or suspect a card skimmer, please contact police immediately at 911

Notify your bank immediately if you suspect you have been a victim of card skimming

Police are looking for the public’s help identifying suspects in the following credit card skimming offenses:

On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 5:09 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-135-642

On Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at approximately 5:30 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-140-201

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, at approximately 11:57 am, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the Unit block of Peabody Street, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-141-117

On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at approximately 1:08 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-142-199

On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:14 pm, the suspects entered an establishment in 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest. The suspects approached the sales counter. While the clerk was distracted, the suspects placed a skimming device on the credit card reader. The suspects then fled the scene. CCN: 22-148-221.

On Friday, October 7, 2022, at approximately 8:59 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 3400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-145-722

On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 4:20 pm, MPD members were conducting business checks in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue, Northwest when they located and seized a skimmer. CCN: 22-147-581

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 12:10 pm, a skimmer was located, inside of an establishment, in the 3700 block of 12th Street, Northeast by an employee. MPD responded to the listed location and seized the skimmer as evidence. CCN: 22-147-982