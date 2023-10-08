WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that while there are no credible threats in the District as of now, it will increase police presence around places of worship to help ensure the safety of the community.

MPD is urging the community to remain vigilant and that if they see something suspicious, they say something.

To report suspicious activity, people can call MPD’s Command Information Center at 202-727-9099 or use the iWatch suspicious activity reporting tool.