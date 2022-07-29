The Metropolitan Police Department released video of an officer putting his knee and elbow on a man's neck after a chase. MPD bans officers from using knee restraints.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was investigating a “serious use of force” by a police officer after the officer could be seen putting his knee and elbow on someone’s neck.

MPD released video that showed the encounter which took place on June 29, 2022.

In the narrative that accompanied the video, MPD said around 6:25 p.m. on that date, officers assigned to the 3rd District Crime Suppression Team saw what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction on O Street NW near North Capitol Street NW. MPD said as an officer approached a person involved, the person ran off.

Officers chased him, caught him, and took him down to the ground. The person struggled while officers tried to handcuff him. MPD said he was trying to swallow the drugs, but spit them out. It was during the internal affairs investigation that MPD found one of the officers had his knee and elbow “across the individual’s neck area.”

The Metropolitan Police Department doesn’t allow officers to us a neck restraint.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia is reviewing the incident. When the review is complete, Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Bureau’s Force Investigation Team will investigate.

Any actions that are determine to be “unjustified” will be referred for disciplinary action.