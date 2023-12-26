WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said it was looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Southwest D.C. Tuesday morning.

MPD said that on Tuesday at about 4:25 a.m., it responded to the 600 block of Maryland Avenue, Southwest, for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

The man’s identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

Police said they were looking for the suspect, who was captured by nearby surveillance cameras.

(Image courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

MPD currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.