WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said one of their officers was hit by a boat propeller in the Potomac River Sunday afternoon.

A Harbor Patrol officer stopped a jet ski at about 3:25 p.m. and fell into the water while attempting to tie it off. He was then struck by the harbor patrol boat’s propeller.

The officer was taken to a hospital with minor, non-life-threatening injuries.