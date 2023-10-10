WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) are asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who carjacked a rideshare driver.

The driver picked up the suspect at about 7:00 a.m. on Sunday. There was a disagreement about the rider bringing a pet, leading to the suspect assaulting the driver and taking their car.

The stolen car was later found in the 6000 block of Southern Ave., SE.

The suspect was captured by a dashboard camera and can be seen below:

(Courtesy of the Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information about the incident or who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099.