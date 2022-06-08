WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Police are still searching for an alleged attempted kidnapper, who they say tried to grab a minor in Georgetown on Tuesday.

Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a man in his 20s, described as wearing a white tank top and dark shorts with a black satchel, grabbed the victim just after 2:30 p.m. around the 3100 Block of M Street, Northwest. According to police, family members of the victim chased the suspect, who fled the scene.

Employees of businesses in the area said that there was lots of yelling during the hectic scene.

“It was all-of-a-sudden very crazy,” said Michael Mundell, the assistant manager of Upwest Clothing, a shop across the street from the incident. “You hear screaming, running, and people yelling and, of course, you have a pedestrian trying to help another pedestrian — a victim of something that should not have happened.”

Some employees described the situation as “scary,” noting that it happened during daytime hours when there is often lots of foot traffic in the neighborhood.

MPD is urging anyone with information to call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text TIP LINE to 50411. There is a reward of up to $1,000 for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and indictment.