WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department increased its presence around a Congress Heights neighborhood Saturday after two shootings in the area the night before.

Police responded to Lebaum Street and 5th Street SE around 10 p.m. on Friday. Seven people had been shot. All of them are expected to survive.

A short time later, a 12-year-old girl had also been wounded in another shooting along 2nd Street SE. Police believe the two shootings may be connected.

“We’re angry, upset. You know, frustrated,” said Salim Adofo, the advisory neighborhood commissioner (ANC) for that area of District 8.

Adofo’s calling for an end to the violence that has rocked not only here, but all of D.C.

“We’ve had excessive violence really in this community for a while,” Adofo said. “But no matter how many times it happens, it’s still heart-wrenching to see.”

Neighbors did not want to discuss the shootings on camera.

“I find that neighbors are scared,” said Erica Green, another ANC for District 8. “Neighbors are saying they’re afraid to come outside.”

Prior to Friday’s attacks, MPD reported 402 assaults with a dangerous weapon around the city, one more compared to the same time a year ago.

“It’s devastating. It shows me that our work is far from done,” said Green.

Neighbors did say they hope the increased police presence will make their neighborhood safer.

Metropolitan Police are looking for a black sedan, possibly a Mercedes-Benz they believe the suspects drove to commit the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to contact MPD.