WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) detailed multiple carjackings that happened throughout D.C. overnight, most of which involved a weapon.

A few minutes after 10 p.m. on Saturday, an Uber driver was waiting for his passenger when two people got into his car. One suspect held a knife to the back of the driver’s neck and demanded he exit the car. He immediately fled and was uninjured.

The two suspects took the driver’s grey Toyota Camry, as well as his phone, license, laptop and money. The incident happened in the 3000 block of Massachusetts Ave., S.E.

At about 11:20 p.m., three men carjacked someone in the 1800 block of 8th St., N.W., one of whom was armed with a gun with a green laser attached.

Just hours later, another Uber driver was carjacked a little after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.

After dropping off his passenger in the 200 block of 12th St., S.E., a suspect approached his passenger side window and pointed a black handgun at him, demanding he get out of the car.

The suspect then went through the victim’s front pants pocket and took his wallet and phone before getting into his black Toyota Carolla and fleeing.

A fourth victim was parked in the 1500 block of 41st St., S.E. when he was approached by four people and robbed at gunpoint in the early hours of Sunday. They took his white BMW and other belongings but did not injure him.

Though a majority of the overnight carjackings were armed, MPD said one unarmed carjacking was carried out by two juveniles at about 8 p.m. on Saturday at 7th and L St., S.E.