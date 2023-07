Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said multiple vehicles were stolen from a valet stand in Northwest D.C. Saturday night.

MPD said they were dispatched to 950 I Street Northwest for the report of a theft of property.

The valet worker told police that while he was attending to a customer, the suspect approached the valet table, grabbed a set of vehicles that were laid on the table, and then fled the scene.