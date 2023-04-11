WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said officers were on the scene of a deadly shooting that occurred at a funeral in Northeast Tuesday afternoon.

Police Chief Robert Contee described the shooting, which happened in the 4000 block of Benning Rd. NE, as targeted. He said one person died. Medics took three other people to the hospital for treatment.

Contee said the funeral service had finished and that people were milling about in the street. He said the funeral was for someone who was killed in March.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Because of the incident and the investigation, officers were redirecting traffic in the area, with some roadways closed.