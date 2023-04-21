WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Multiple people were shot in D.C. on Friday evening, police said.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said in an email at 11 p.m. that they were responding to the 500 block of Lebaum St. SE for the shooting.

MPD did not have an exact number of how many people were shot. They also did not have details on the victims’ conditions.

Officers on the scene said that seven people were shot at two locations — Lebaum Street SE and 2nd Street SE. Officers said that all incidents were related.

Some were taken to the hospital after officials responded, and some took themselves to the hospital.

Police on the scene said that a 12-year-old was injured at another location but did not say if that was related to this shooting.

Police did not provide further details on what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.