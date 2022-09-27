WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said a man wanted for murder fired at them in Northeast Tuesday morning.

The Metropolitan Police Department had been looking for 27-year-old Avery Miller for more than a month and a half. He is suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf, who was shot and killed on Aug. 10.. Wolf, who was from Baltimore, was working on on a roof when he was hit. Police identified Miller as the suspect in Wolf’s killing with nearby surveillance cameras and released Miller’s photo on Aug. 11.

Police said someone called them around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday saying Miller was in the area of Blaine Street NE.

According police, officers spotted Miller and he started shooting at them and then ran into an apartment building and barricaded himself inside.

At a news conference, Asst. Chief Leslie Parsons with the Metropolitan Police Department said no officer was hit when Miller fired. By 10 a.m., police no longer said Miller was barricaded inside the building on Blaine Street NE. Instead, Parsons said officers were searching for Miller within a perimeter of several blocks.

Schools in the area were put on modified schedules because of the situation.

Assistant Chief Leslie Parsons gives update on the NE barricade situation.



A community member called in that they spotted Miler, and when officers got to the scene he pulled out a gun and shot at those officers. Officers not injured. pic.twitter.com/uAgM9S02py — Lex Juarez (@lexjuareztv) September 27, 2022

Parsons said the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were helping in the search.