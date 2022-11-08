View Post

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Muriel Bowser will continue to serve as the District’s top official.

Bowser, who won the Office of Mayor Tuesday for her third consecutive time, is the first person to win three terms in office since the late Marion Barry.

Bowser beat Republican candidate Stacia Hall, Libertarian Dennis Sobin, and Independent Rodney Grant.

“I was the first mayor re-elected in 16 years. And what I have seen looking back over these four years, what I know we’ve been able to do with having consistent leadership is really implement,” said Bowser, following her win in the June Democratic Primary.

Bowser defeated At Large Councilmember Robert White and Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White during the primary.

Starting her tenure in 2015, Bowser became the second woman to serve as mayor of Washington, D.C. She was the first woman re-elected mayor in 2018. During her initial run in 2014, she received an endorsement from President Barack Obama.