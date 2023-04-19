WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now)–The U.S. Army is still trying to identify what’s inside two metal canisters found by a National Park Service employee Tuesday that forced the closure of much of Fort Totten Park, and the Metro station.

Emergency responders converged on a stretch of Farragut Street where the employee discovered them near Fort Totten Drive.

“I’m not worried about it per se. But I guess there’s always a chance you could stumble across something that might be dangerous,” said Justin Hoy, who visited the park after it reopened Wednesday.

The response to the site of the former Civil War fort caused tense moments for some people in the area. But not everyone.

“I feel calm,” said Clinton Price Tuesday night. He lives and works across the street from where the canisters were found. “I don’t feel endangered at all.”

The canisters are the first discovered in the park in nearly three years. The National Park Service, NPS, found an empty WW1-era canister along the Fort Totten Trail back in July 2020. It turned out to be empty.

That prompted NPS to examine the area around the trail for additional metal canisters. It found none.

“I don’t know. I guess growing up in the city I’ve seen more dangerous things than that,” said Price. “I run this store, it’s been robbed like eight times at gunpoint. This doesn’t make me afraid to see this.”

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton sent a letter to the head of the NPS Charles Sams III on February 7 requesting the agency investigate all of Fort Totten Park to see if there are any ordnances and groundwater contamination in it.

The NPS said in an email Wednesday, it’s working to determine the next steps to evaluate the area.

Visitors, according to the NPS, should stay on the Metropolitan Branch Trail and the grassy areas of the fort itself (near Fort Totten Dr. And Crittenden St. NE.) They should avoid unofficial trails through the woods.