WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Over 900 Fentanyl test strips, Narcan, sexual health products, COVID-19 test kits and hygienic products have been distributed out of vending machines around the District.

D.C. Health, the Department of Behavioral Health and D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department announced the roll out of the pilot program in April with the hopes of providing residents access to these lifesaving tools.

Family and Medical Counseling Service Chief Operating Officer Angela Wood said the pilot project is another strategy for residents to have easy access to these tools.

“It is a low-cost, low-barrier way to provide residents with access to Narcan, Fentanyl strips and other health and wellness products,” Wood said. “We hope that long term, the data shows that people do use it and that it’s a worthy project to continue.”

Narcan and Fentanyl testing strips are the primary items being vended, according to Wood.

There are currently three vending machines installed around the District:

1101 Half Street SW, Washington, D.C. 20024

101 Atlantic Street SE, Washington, D.C. 20032

4260 Minnesota Avenue NE, Washington, D.C. 20019

Each vending machine has a phone number that residents can call to get free COVID-19 test kits, hygienic supplies and sexual health products. They can also choose to be connected to additional services.

A fourth machine will be installed in Chinatown in August. A fifth machine is also in the works — its location is yet to be determined.