WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — NASA held a public meeting on Wednesday to discuss unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP).

The full meeting is taking place on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website from 10:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

NASA defines UAP as observations of events in the sky that cannot be identified as aircraft or known natural phenomena from a scientific perspective.

The focus of this public meeting is to hold final deliberations before the agency’s independent study team publishes a report this summer.

The UAP independent study team is a counsel of 16 community experts across diverse areas on matters relevant to potential methods of study for unidentified anomalous phenomena.

NASA commissioned the nine-month study to examine UAP from a scientific perspective and create a roadmap for how to use data and the tools of science to move our understanding of UAP forward.

The limited high-quality observations of UAP make it impossible to draw scientific conclusions from the data about the nature of such events.

This independent study will outline how to evaluate and study UAP by using data, technology, and the tools of science. It is not a review or assessment of previous unidentifiable observations.

The report will inform NASA of what possible data could be collected in the future to shed light on the nature and origin of UAP.

The meeting will be available on the agency’s YouTube channel.