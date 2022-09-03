WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From picture books to biographies to murder mysteries, readers of all ages were thrilled to welcome the National Book Festival back for the 22nd year. Book talks and signings as well as breakout sessions and interactivities for kids were seen throughout the Walter W. Washington Convention Center.

Parents like Beth Ferrill and Anjali Martinez are happy their kids enjoy reading even in a world of technology. Both are moms to 5th graders and were excited to bring their kids to the festival.

“I think it’s just really important that kids have access to paper books. We do use tablets and things like on trips,” Ferrill said. “But generally, I think it’s best if kids have a chance to just sit down with a book in a corner quietly and turn a page.”

Martinez echoed Ferrill’s excitement and explained the joy and wonder she hopes to teach her son using books.

“I keep telling him that books, open doors to anything in the whole world that you want to do; Just ideas, places to go everything,” Martinez said.

Martinez’s 5th-grade son, Ravi, says he enjoys reading and sometimes can’t even put his book down, despite the beckoning calls of his parents.

“Reading is actually more fun because it’s like, it could be like more adventurous and stuff than just video games,” Ravi Martinez said.

Sheila Hightower has attended the National Book Festival for over 10 years. As a teacher with almost two decades under her belt, she was excited to see so many families at the festival enjoying physical copies of books.

“I know that digital books are out there and that’s great. But for me, it’s all about feeling the pages turning the page,” Hightower said. “We have such a responsibility as teachers, as parents, as people community to make sure that we embrace all differences. The authors that are here today, that are talking about history, and how history impacts our future it’s just what we need to hear and see.”

For the last two years, the National Book Festival has been held virtually. While in-person book talks and presentations were missed during the pandemic, the virtual format has allowed the festival and the Library of Congress to reach more readers than ever before.

“One of the things that we learned during our past two festivals, which were online only, is that people from all over America do want to attend our events,” Smith explained. “What we have to do is make sure that that continues in America post-pandemic. It’s also important that the Library of Congress really serves all of America.

The festival has remained free to all patrons and if you missed this year’s festival, don’t worry: it’ll be back next year. All of the events and programming will be put online by the Library of Congress on their website and Youtube channel.