WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off Saturday, with the opening of the Welcome Area and ANA stage at the Tidal Basin.

That’s located between the Theodore Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr. memorials.

The four week long festival is expected to bring in 1.5 million visitors from all over the world. Events include the Blossom Kite Festival, the National Cherry Blossom Parade, Anacostia River Festival and more. Plus, 150 acts will perform at the ANA stage.

“It’s so beautiful already, I’m so excited to see it in full bloom and have the full effect of the flower. And to see all the vendors here for the actual festival, it’ll be really fun,” said Durruya Alam, who was visiting the Tidal Basin Friday.

Alam plans to visit the actual festival next weekend with her aunt, Sanaa Zariwla.

“We plan to do a small picnic around here,” said Zarwila. “We’ll check out all the stalls, wear cute pink outfits just to support the whole look and feel of it. Everyone comes from all around the world to check it out, get some good pictures.”

Peak bloom is predicted for March 22 through the 25. Although, that can change depending on the weather.

“6 a.m. is the best time to get photos, right when the sun comes up it’s just beautiful,” said Diana Mayhew, CEO of the National Cherry Blossom Festival. “And I think people should take your time. They say peak bloom is three or four days, but the blossoms boom before, they bloom after. Sometimes they stay for a long time.”

Events will last through April 16.

To monitor peak bloom, or for more event information, visit nationalcherryblossomfestival.org