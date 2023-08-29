WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Smithsonian National Zoo was evacuated on Tuesday after a threat was emailed in. In a post just before 1:45 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that nothing was found.

The zoo said that it received the bomb threat shortly after 10:40 a.m. MPD said it received a call about the threat just before 11:10 a.m.

“The Zoo is temporarily closed due to a bomb threat. Reopening information will be posted when it becomes available. All other Smithsonian museums remain open. Out of an abundance of caution, staff and visitors have been evacuated as the Metropolitan Police Department investigates,” a statement from National Zoo said.

MPD said that the Explosive Ordinance Disposal Squad swept the zoo and “found no hazardous materials.”

The 2900-3100 blocks of Connecticut Ave. NW were closed for the investigation. Metrobus Route L2 was delayed in both directions at Connecticut Avenue and Macomb Street NW.

Police said that officers were doing a sweep of the premises to see if the threat was valid.