WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Residents who need help with their rent to avoid eviction can now apply for some assistance starting Sunday.

D.C. leaders made changes to the program to make sure it’s more available to residents and the rental help is properly funded. The District’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program Portal re-opened on Sunday.

D.C. Council increased the budget for the assistance program by over $30 million and the emergency rental assistance program portal will now be open 4 times a year according to District leaders.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps people who live in D.C. and are facing a housing emergency and making less than 40% of the area median income, with money for overdue rent.

That also includes late fees and court costs if the qualified household is facing eviction.

D.C. council members said the portal will now be open once a quarter on October 1, January 1, March 1, and June 1.

The portal will stay open each time until they receive 3,500 applications.

D.C. council members said they increased the rental assistance program budget from the initial $8 million the mayor proposed to $43 million.

To find out if you qualify or submit an application click here

For D.C. residents who don’t have access to a computer or smartphone, officials said residents can call the rental assistance program hotline at 202-507-6666

The program can also be reached by email at erap.program@dc.gov