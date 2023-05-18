WASHINGTON (DC News Now)—A mountain of trash piled in one local park has some neighbors sounding the alarm.

“This is like an environmental disaster,” said Kris Furnish, who lives in the District. “There are so many microplastics that are just breaking down. This is going to be in the ground for millions of years.”

Furnish said she was walking the trails in Glover Archbold Park, part of Rock Creek Park, when she same came across what she’s now referring to as “Keystone Mountain.” The pile is just off the Dumbarton Oaks trail that starts on Whitehaven Street NW.

“Beer cans, batteries, food containers. There’s a lot of random stuff,” she said.

She first saw the pile of trash about two months ago. And, she said she’s been reaching out to various government agencies to try and get it cleaned up.

“It’s been kind of slow, it’s hard to get a response from them,” she said. “I’ve been in contact with the National Park Service several times and it just seems like every new person I speak to, they’re not aware of the situation.”

Over the last several weeks Furnish and other neighbors have been working to clean up the trash themselves. She estimates they’ve collected over 100 bags of trash so far, which they’ve drug up out of the park and left on Whitehaven Street.

Still, a trash pile remains. And Furnish said despite calls to 3-1-1 to pick up the trash bags, no one has come by.

“We pay our taxes for the National Park Service and government organizations like that to address these types of situations. And I feel like it’s not being addressed,” she said.

DC News Now has reached out to NPS for comment. As well as the District’s Department of Public Works, but have not heard back.

Furnish is worried the longer the trash remains, the bigger the environmental impact it’ll have.

“This is really not safe to be here, the animals, the wildlife,” she said. “There’s definitely a lot of mold going on here, a lot of funky smells that start to appear when you start moving that stuff around.”