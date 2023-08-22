WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Anonymous neighbors in Northwest D.C. have retained a law firm to fight the planned development of a homeless shelter in Foggy Bottom, according to local shelter advocates.

Local advocates going by “The Way Home D.C.” responded by announcing a rally to support the non-congregate shelter.

The rally is planned for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. on New Hampshire Ave. NW.

Users on the X platform brought forward the report claiming that anonymous neighbors were spending $20,000 a month in an effort to stop the homeless shelter.

According to the document, law firm ArentFox Schiff LLP has been retained in order to lobby against “services relating to the purchase and use of a building by the District of Columbia.”

Users on the X platform offered mixed reactions to the report.

One user wrote: “That money could actually be used for actual housing for the homeless. That’s a lot of wasteful money to keep people from accessing basic needs such as housing.”

However other users shared support for the neighbors allegedly fighting the shelter.

“Money well spent, totally appropriate and I totally support them.” wrote a user in support of the anonymous neighbors.

“It’s a shame that residents need to spend money because the D.C. government is violating their rights and threatening their safety,” wrote another user.