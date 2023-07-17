WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A string of armed robberies in northwest D.C. has the community on high alert.

Police are looking for two people accused of robbing several groups at gunpoint over the weekend in Adams Morgan in the span of less than 10 minutes.

Neighbors are worried about rising crime and say police need to be more visible.

Police say two people are responsible for targeting four separate groups in the span of less than 10 minutes early Saturday morning.

People living in Adams Morgan say they are fed up with crime.

“It feels like the criminals have a better idea of what’s going on than the police. They know who to target, when to target, who the vulnerable population is and they’re taking advantage of that,” said neighbor Tom Williams.

On Saturday morning, around 2:16 a.m., two men between 16 and 20 years old robbed two people on 18th Street near the corner of California Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department.

Three minutes later, the suspects were caught on camera walking east on Belmont Road, where police say the two robbed a couple at gunpoint.

“No. Please, please, please please,” a woman is heard on surveillance video.

The woman was heard saying, “It’s in the purse. Everything’s in the purse.”

It happened steps away from Williams’ house.

“Everyone in the neighborhood is concerned,” Williams said. “I think everyone in the whole city is concerned because the crime seems to be happening everywhere throughout the city and really with no predictability.”

Police say the two suspects also robbed three people at Columbia Road and Wyoming Avenue and left when one of the victims screamed.

Though they came back two minutes later to 20th Street and Columbia Road, robbing two more people at gunpoint.

“We do our best to stay as safe as we can, walk in pairs and do all those things, but sometimes it’s completely out of your control,” said resident Chelsea Rosasco.

Residents want to see more police presence on the streets.

“I guess we got to just do a tiny little bit more to make sure it’s not happening at all, especially for residents around here that walk everywhere and work and have to walk home,” said neighbor Katie Green.

District’s Nightlife Taskforce announced in March that they would expand into Adams Morgan following several weeks of burglaries and robberies in the neighborhood.

“For about three weeks it was it was great,” Williams said. “If the Nightlife Task Force was out on Saturday night when these two robberies happened, they obviously had no effect.”

Police are looking for a black Hyundai Sonata with a Connecticut tag of “BE04065.”

(Metropolitan Police Department)

A witness to the robbery on Belmont Road said an officer told him units were stretched thin Saturday morning.

DC News Now reached out to Metropolitan Police Department about the concerns of a lack of presence in Adams Morgan.

Deputy Director of Communications Paris Lewbel told DC News Now at the time of the robberies, officers were responding to reports of a stabbing in the 1900 block of 9th Street and several disorderly groups in the U Street corridor.

“In recent days, MPD has increased our resources in the U Street corridor to address large numbers of juveniles and young adults involved in fights and disruptive behaviors during the evening and overnight hours,” Lewbel said.



“MPD takes all incidents that jeopardize the safety of our residents and visitors seriously. MPD does not discuss operational tactics; however, we will continue to monitor and plan accordingly with our law enforcement partners, and other city services, to ensure the safety of the community,” he added.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police.