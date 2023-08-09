WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Neighbors and police walked the streets of Capitol Hill Wednesday night as part of a public safety crime walk.

“I think it’s great, it’s a good way for the police to engage with neighbors, get involved, get to know the community,” said Edward Ryder, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner in the area.

Ryder said his constituents have expressed concerns over an uptick in crime.

“Any violence is of concern to neighbors. Even when there’s nobody injured it’s unsettling,” he said.

One of those neighbors is Monique Wheeler, who has lived in Capitol Hill for the last 30 years.

“I’m tired of looking over my shoulder,” Wheeler said. “I just want to be able to go to the store, be able to walk in your own home without someone knocking you upside your head or a bullet coming across your neck.”

According to crime data compiled by the Metropolitan Police Department, crime is up in Ward 6 compared to last year. So far this year, there have been 12 homicides and nearly 300 robberies.

“What I’ve heard from some of the residents and the citizens of Washington, D.C. is that they’d like to see more police officers,” Acting Police Chief Pamela Smith said.

It’s in part, why Smith has directed commanders in each police district to lead weekly public safety walks.

She also said it’s a way to build relationships and address crime with an “all in” approach.

“What we want to do is ensure the residents feel comfortable with sharing information with us, especially when there are particular crimes happening in the area,” Smith said. “What it also does is it gives us the opportunity to have this all in government approach.”