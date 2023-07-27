WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many people rely on streaming platforms for their favorite shows.

“It’s just cheaper than cable, you know,” said Alex Hall.

With the ongoing streaming wars, finding a movie or show to watch can be overwhelming.

Gatsby TV owners Gatsby Frimpong and Mike Fickle are trying to make it easier with a new app.

“At the end of the day, you sit down looking for something to watch and you spend 30 minutes kind of doomscrolling without really finding anything,” said Fickle. “We started by taking every different streaming platform that’s out there and all the shows and movies available and consolidating it.”

The app, created by the former Coastal Carolina University roommates, allows you to add all your favorite streaming apps in one place.

“So, you no longer scroll through Netflix looking for something to watch, just to back out of there,” Fickle said.

Fickle, who is originally from Miami, says the DMV has been a great place to grow the self-funded startup.

“I think the DMV is attractive for a lot of reasons, we have no shortage of very supportive people,” he said. “It’s been a great place to be, for the sake of making meaningful connections.

The founders are looking for feedback from users.

“We want to make sure we’re building something useful, that’s really solving a problem for people,” he said.

The app is available on iOS and Android, and soon it will be available on Apple TV.