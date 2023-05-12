WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An old beat-up building in Anacostia is undergoing an artistic transformation.

The vacant laundromat on Good Hope Road will now serve as a new creative outlet in Ward 8, opening Friday as the Capital Hill Boys Club Artist Gallery.

“Having a hub over here in Ward 8 is important because I believe a majority of the artists come from 7 and 8,” said Dietrich Williams, Executive Director of the Capital Hill Boys Club. “It’s important to be over here, with us, by us, for us.”

The nonprofit aims to, “guide youth, adults, and seniors toward building a relationship with their community, school culture through a process of art, communal skill and cultural skill building methods that gives compassion to their hard work and community.”

The building will house the group’s artist residency program, art club, and youth murals summer camp.

Williams said the gallery is months in the making. First securing the space and then getting it ready to welcome artists in. Artists Ryan “Mizta” and Denise Hawkins are the first two people to have their work displayed.

“I’m from Ward 8. I lived here all my life, Ward 8, Ward 7,” said Hawkins, whose crafted Jute masks are on display. “I wanted to bring (my work) home, I wanted to bring it right home to the community. We have talent here, we just need to be exposed.”

Williams said opening the gallery in Anacostia was intentional.

“In the heart of southeast is where you find a lot of culture and a lot of times the place you don’t want to be is where you find the most culture,” he explained.

As a Ward 8 resident himself, he felt it was important to provide a space for artists in Southeast to have a place to display their artwork right where they live.

“It’s very significant to have a place to show that’s still in our community,” he said.

“The space is a conduit for things we imagined and things we didn’t foresee,” said Mark Garrett, Art Director for the Capital Hill Boys Club. “We’re a resource for a lot of other artists, and people in the community who want to spark some art into their children’s lives.”

The space will house summer camps for various age groups, teaching kids how to paint murals and other mediums including graffiti, virtual reality arts, and more.

“If it’s music, if it’s wrap, if it’s go-go, we have black kids, brown kids on this side of town who do all those things. It’s hundreds of kids who live over here who need these opportunities,” said Williams.

It’s a program Hawkins said she stands behind.

“You don’t want (kids) on the street, give them something constructive to do. If we can grab a couple of them, just a couple, we’ve achieved something,” said Hawkins.

The current artwork will be on display through June 12, with the gallery open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, email chbcarts@gmail.com