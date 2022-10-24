WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new bill could expand sports betting options in the District. On Monday, Councilmember Elissa Silverman introduced the Sports Wagering and Fair Competition Amendment Act of 2022. The bill would reform the District’s current sports betting program, allowing more competition in D.C.

“If we’re going to have a lottery and a sports betting program, let’s at least make it a revenue generator for the city so it can fund important efforts in public safety, public education and housing,” Silverman said. “And let’s stop the bad practice of awarding lucrative contracts without competition.”

Sports gambling became legal in the District in 2019. That’s when council awarded a sole contract to gaming company Intralot to create D.C.’s only mobile sports betting app, GambetDC. D.C. Lottery oversees the District’s sports betting program.

However, there has been harsh criticism of the app since it came online.

“On the biggest sports betting day of the year, the Superbowl, the app crashed. That’s abysmal, that’s a failure,” said Silverman.

GambetDC also lost revenue during its first year in operation.

For those reasons and more, Silverman believes the program needs to be reformed.

Under the proposed bill, any company could apply for a license to operate online and mobile sports betting apps in the District; if approved, the companies would pay a 15% tax. The District would also be required to terminate its contract with Intralot in 2024, when it expires. Competitive bidding for future contracts for running the District’s sports betting operations would be required.

“What my bill would do is to open up our sports betting program to other mobile apps like FanDuel and DraftKings,” said Silverman. “We’d take the approach Virginia has taken and Maryland will take very soon and we would just tax the revenue of those mobile apps.”

DC News Now reached out to both Intralot and the Office of D.C. Lottery and Gaming, but did not hear back.

However, the Executive Director of the OLG Frank Suarez spoke about the program during a roundtable in July.

During that he said, “Maintaining OLG as the sole operator of mobile and online sports wagering across the District is the option that best maximizing revenue.”

Suarez noted that the cost to start a gaming app from scratch resulted in a loss of revenue year one.

“These investments and regulatory costs resulted in GambetDC not providing a net transfer to the District in fiscal year 2021. However, most of the startup costs have now been incurred and marketing expenses have normalized,” he said.

In addition to using the mobile app to gamble, there are several retail locations operated by D.C. Lottery where people can make bets. As well as several sportsbook locations operated at various stadiums and arenas in the District.