WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A new bill set to move through the D.C. Council could bring major changes to the city’s troubled traffic and parking ticketing system.

Ward 8 Councilmember Trayon White held a press conference Wednesday to introduce the Ticket Amnesty Act of 2024 that would temporarily eliminate the practice of “ticket doubling” and lower fines overall. He said the city’s current policies are “ineffective and predatory.”

Right now, the fine for most traffic and parking tickets issued in D.C. doubles after 30 days, making what was once a $100 ticket, a $200 ticket just one month later.

White’s new proposal would reverse those doubled fines for a set period of time, in hopes that driver would actually pay the lowered fine amount. In his announcement, he said the current system is “especially punitive” for people already struggling financially.

He also noted that predominantly Black neighborhoods in the city see disproportionately more automated traffic enforcement and tickets issued compared to other parts of D.C.

“The ticket system is broken,” said White during the press conference. “Nothing about ticket doubling is reasonable. Why should I have to pay twice the amount for the same infraction?”

People who drive and park in busy areas of the District told DC News Now that they feel the system needs an overhaul, too.

“When you think you’ve found parking, it’s not a place where you should park. The signs are very confusing when you’re trying to park in D.C.,” said Kenrick Thomas. “I think people get tickets because they don’t understand the signs, it’s contradicting. It’s not always the driver’s fault. The real issue is coming up with a better system.”

Thomas also said he would support the end of “ticket doubling” practices in D.C.

White said over the last 25 years, drivers in the city have accrued millions of outstanding tickets, totaling more than $1 billion.

The new bill would slash the fines for both parking tickets and traffic tickets, like those issued at red light cameras, stop sign cameras, and speed cameras.

Drivers would also be able to register their cars in the District, regardless of unpaid traffic and ticket debt.

White said the majority of D.C.’s unpaid ticket debt is owed by out-of-District drivers. He says Maryland drivers owe the city more than $600 million.

He explained the D.C. Attorney General’s office can’t go after drivers from other states who have ticket debt here in D.C., making it tough to collect on what’s owed and putting D.C. drivers on the hook.